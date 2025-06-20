Rafael Devers explains why he is willing to play first base for the Giants but not the Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO — Rafael Devers had a consistent mantra when he addressed the Boston media for the first time since his surprising trade from the Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants five days ago.
''The past is in the past,'' Devers said repeatedly Friday when asked about his time with the Red Sox and why the relationship deteriorated so much this season that the team traded him less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023.
Devers did give one piece of insight when asked what he would tell Red Sox fans about why he is willing to play first base in San Francisco if he is asked after refusing to do so with the Red Sox when asked last month.
''I would say that I have put some good numbers up over in Boston,'' he said through an interpreter. ''I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect. If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played (first).''
Devers' relationship with the Red Sox began to deteriorate when the team signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to DH; he balked before agreeing to the switch. When first baseman Triston Casas sustained a season-ending knee injury, the Red Sox approached Devers about playing the field and he declined, saying the front office ''should do their jobs'' and look for another player.
A day after Devers' comments to the media about playing first, Red Sox owner John Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora.
Devers' stance didn't change and he was eventually traded to San Francisco. He said he wouldn't have done anything differently in his time in Boston.
''I put up good numbers over there,'' he said. ''I always gave my 100 percent.''