The Lynx are inching back to full health.

Both Rachel Banham (broken right thumb) and Dorka Juhász (hamstring) practiced Sunday and could be available when the Lynx (13-15) start a four-game stretch against teams below them in the WNBA standings Tuesday at Chicago.

The backup point guard, Banham has missed eight games since breaking the thumb against Dallas on July 12.

Juhász, who has been getting heavy minutes in the post as a rookie, sat out Friday's loss to New York.