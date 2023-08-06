The Lynx are inching back to full health.
Both Rachel Banham (broken right thumb) and Dorka Juhász (hamstring) practiced Sunday and could be available when the Lynx (13-15) start a four-game stretch against teams below them in the WNBA standings Tuesday at Chicago.
The backup point guard, Banham has missed eight games since breaking the thumb against Dallas on July 12.
Juhász, who has been getting heavy minutes in the post as a rookie, sat out Friday's loss to New York.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Rochester Do golf carts belong on city streets? Communities across the state are tackling the demand
More from Star Tribune
Rochester Do golf carts belong on city streets? Communities across the state are tackling the demand
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in its earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated in the round of 16.
Sports
Bellinger, Swanson, Happ power Cubs past MLB-leading Braves 6-4 for 6th straight series win
Cody Bellinger had his third straight multi-hit game, scored twice and drove in a run as the Chicago Cubs beat the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday for their sixth straight series win.
Twins
Max Kepler, Matt Wallner ninth-inning home runs carry Twins to sweep of Diamondbacks
Max Kepler tied the score on the first pitch he saw, and Matt Wallner sent fans home happy two batters later.
Lynx
Rachel Banham, Dorka Juhász return to Lynx practice
Both reserves could be available when the team visits Chicago on Tuesday.
Sports
Gomber shuts down former team, pitches Rockies past Cardinals 1-0 for rare series win in St. Louis
Austin Gomber pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team and Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly to lift the Colorado Rockies over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Sunday.