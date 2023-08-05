For the first three quarters — well, really, the first two quarters, nine minutes and 58 seconds — this one was a nail biter.

The finish? Not as much.

The New York Liberty came to Target Center for a rematch of last week's Minnesota upset in Brooklyn and left with a 76-66 victory on a night the Lynx celebrated Lindsay Whalen for her induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

The game featured 12 lead changes and 11 ties through three quarters. But Sabrina Ionescu's three at the end of the third quarter ignited a 13-3 run that put the Liberty (21-6) up 68-59 with five-plus minutes left in the game.

Napheesa Collier returned after missing nine days and three games with a sprained right ankle to score 18 for Minnesota (13-15), which lost its second straight. Kayla McBride scored 14. But Dorka Juhász (hamstring) missed the game. Four of five starters scored in double figures for New York, with center Jonquel Jones (15 points, 17 rebounds) taking full advantage of Juhász's absence. Ionescu scored 18, Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney 17 each. The Liberty had a 25-10 edge on second-chance points.

Up two entering the fourth Liberty coach Sandy Brondello put four of her five starters out to start the quarter, and the result was four Lynx fouls in the first minute.

What followed was a strong first half that was pretty much a dead heat. The Lynx shot 50 percent, New York 45.7. The Liberty hit more threes, the Lynx more free throws. But it was a strong finish to the second quarter that had Minnesota up 42-41 at the half.

Ionescu's three put the Liberty up six. But, out of a time out with 2:56 left in the half, the Lynx ended the quarter on a 9-2 run started by Allen's three-point play that included four points from Diamond Miller.

Both teams struggled a bit in the third, combining for 12-for-26 shooting.

But Ionescu's three at the end of the quarter put the Liberty up 58-56 entering the fourth.

Whalen's ceremony came with the reveal of the addition of "Hall of Fame'' to the bottom of her banner hanging in the Target Center rafters.

"I was starting to feel a little underappreciated,'' she joked after the reveal. "It's been two months since I've been honored.'' Whalen has been feted for her retirement after the 2018 season, the retirement of her jersey and now this, the first of many. As Whalen said, the words "Hall of Fame" will have to be added to at least a few times in the years ahead for Maya Moore, Rebekkah Brunson, Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus.