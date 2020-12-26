Snowy Landscape

It was a Festivus Miracle... A gift from Mother Nature! It was officially, a "White Christmas" and we got snow just in the nick of time. The MSP Airport reported 8" of snow on the ground on Christmas morning, which ties the record for the 18th "Whitest" Christmas in recorded history. The deepest snow pack on any Christmas Day was 20" back in 1983. Last year we had 6" of snow on the ground and just a Trace in 2018, which was our last Brown Christmas.

December 23rd Blizzard Summary

"On Wednesday December 23rd, blizzard conditions were observed across much of MN as an intense weather system moved from west to east through the region. It produced multiple inches of snow with rates as high as 1-2 inches per hour at times, with a bit of rain falling ahead of the snow which led to ice covered roadways.Temperatures plummeted with strong winds gusting as high as 50-65mph out of the northwest behind the low pressure system. Temperatures reached as high as the mid 40s during the morning before bottoming out in the single digits above zero to near zero by midnight. A robust mid to upper level trough approaching the region continued to strengthen before closing off, with a surface response in the form of a deepening low pressure system. This combined with incredible mid level lapse rates produced significant lift and widespread precipitation, with an intense pressure gradient resulting in strong winds as the system moved eastwards. Winds intensified alongside bands of heavy snow during the afternoon, which resulted in widespread blizzard conditions as visibilities dropped below 1/4 mile across the region and remained low for several hours. Snowfall diminished during the evening and into early Thursday morning but winds remained strong enough to support blizzard conditions into the mid morning on Thursday in some spots. Impacts included significant slowdowns to air travel at airports across the region including MSP, ice and snow covered roads that led to no travel orders and closed highways, and even National Guard rescues at the Governor's request. This was exacerbated due to the timing of the system falling on December 23rd, which is one of the busiest overall travel days of the year before the holidays."

Clipper Arrives Sunday

A fast moving clipper system will push through the region on Sunday with a chance of light snow accumulations across the northern half of the state. Accumulations will be light, but roads could become slippery once again.

Minor Coating of Snow Sunday

Here's the snowfall potential on Sunday. Note that an 1" or 2" could be possible across the northern half of the state with a minor coating possible in the Twin Cities.

Another Snow Storm Next Week?

A much larger storm system could develop around midweek next week with another round of heavy snow and wind. It is too early to get specific, but this certainly could potentially be another high impact storm system for parts of the Upper Midwest, including the Twin Cities. Stay tuned...

Snowfall Potential Through 7PM Tuesday

Here's the early snowfall preview. Again, it's way too early to get specific, but we'll have to watch how this develops. Some locations could see plowable snow once again by midweek.

Snowfall Analysis From Wednesday’s Storm

Ice Safety Guidelines

We've had several nights sub-freezing across the state and with that, ice is forming on area lakes and ponds. Keep in mind that many lakes around that state are still not safe to venture out on as of yet! Note that ice is never 100% safe, but you need at least 4" of ice to safely walk on. Stay safe out there!!

See more Ice Safety Guidelines from the MN DNR HERE:

Minneapolis December Summary So Far

Here's a look at the December number so far this month and note that MSP is nearly +8 degrees above average, which is tied for the 12th warmest December on record. Up until recently, MSP had only had 0.6" of snow, which was in the running for the 3rd least snow December on record. We picked up record snowfall earlier this week, so now we are sitting at 9.3" of snow on the month, which is pretty much average for December.

Snow Depth As ofDecember 24th

Thanks to our snow storm earlier this week, many locations across MN and NW WI have deep snow in place. As of December 24th, there was 8" of snow on the ground at MSP and 6" of snow on the ground in Duluth.

National Snow Depth

As of December 25th, 26.5% of the nation was covered by snow. At this time last year, nearly 28% of the nation was covered,

Snowfall So Far This December

Up until recently, it had been a pretty snowless December. However, heavy snow fell from near the Twin Cities to Duluth and into Northwest Wisconsin. The Twin Cities is pretty close to near normal snowfall for the month, but you can see that many locations are still below average snowfall, especially Marquette, MI, which is nearly -20" below average snowfall this month.

Snowfall So Far This Season

Interestingly, the Twin Cities and Duluth is running quite a bit above average snowfall for the season. However, most locations across the region are dealing with snowfall deficits.

Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for Saturday, which shows warmer temps moving in. Highs should rebound into the mid 20s, which perfectly average for this time of the year. It also won't be quite as cold in the morning either.

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the Meteograms for Saturday. It looks like it'll be another sunny day with warmer temperatures than what we had over the last few days. Winds should also be pretty light out of the WNW throughout the day.

SaturdayWeather Outlook

High temps on Saturday will be pretty close to average across the eastern half of the state, but the western half of the state will see temps slightly above average for the end of December.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows temps warming into the mid 20s this weekend, which will be closer to average for this time of the year. A clipper system will slide southeast of the region late Sunday, which will allow another puff of cool Canadian air to settle in on Monday, where temps will be nearly -15F below average. Another storm system will move into the region around midweek with the potential of heavier snowfall. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook through the early part of January shows a few puffs of cooler air moving in over the next couple of weeks. The good news is that it doesn't appear to be too cold and it doesn't appear to last too long.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have increased slightly over the last few weeks with nearly 98% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 23% is considered to be in a moderate drought. Precipitation in Duluth is nearly -10" below average and is considered to be the 10th driest (January 1st - December 24th) on record. Meanwhile, Sioux Falls, SD is at their 6th driest such period on record.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, drier weather looks to return across much of the nation during the early part of January.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temperatures will continue the northern tier of the nation with a few pockets of cooler weather across the Southwest and the Southeast.

Weather Outlook From 6AM Saturday to 6AM Monday

Settling Into a Snowier Weather Pattern Santa is exhausted. All those narrow chimneys and disposable masks this year? He didn't touch the cookies - I don't blame him. The highlight of our Christmas was a family Skype video call across 14 time zones; 4 generations from the Middle East to China to the USA. My 90-year old dad is deaf, but Skype has closed captioning, which is pretty slick. 2020 has put reunions, trips and plans on hold, but there are other ways to come together while apart. Our weather has snapped back into a snowier pattern. After a relatively mellow Saturday, a quick inch of snow is possible Sunday, just to freshen things up. Much more significant snow is brewing Tuesday through Thursday from a long-duration event. This time a "Texas Hooker" may hook north towards Wisconsin, dropping significant snow for 48-60 hours. The timing, amounts and impacts are still a mystery. The truth? Science doesn't support the level of detail & specificity we all want to know 3-5 days in advance. But for the time being I'd keep a shovel handy.

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY:Sunny and pleasant.Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 13. High: 30.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 15-25. Low: 24.

SUNDAY:More clouds, chance of flurries. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 21. High: 27.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and gusty. Winds: NW 15-30.High: 37.

TUESDAY: Intervals of sunshine and milder. Winds: SE 15-25. High: 41.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with light snow flurries. Winds: NW 15-35. Wake-up: 31.High: 33.

THURSDAY: Numbing. Coating to 2" to greet Santa? Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 4. High: 11.

GFS Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Monday

FRIDAY: Less wind. Not as cold on Christmas.Winds: NW 8-13.Wake-up: 3. High: 29.

This Day in Weather History

December 26th

1990: Much of central Minnesota sets record low temperatures near 30 degrees below zero, while others had lows in the teens below zero. Cambridge had the coldest temperature with 31 below. Mora was close behind, with a low of 30 below. Other notably cold lows were at St. Cloud, with 29 below, and Melrose and Menomonie, WI with 27 below.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 26th

Average High: 25F(Record: 52F set in 2011)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -27Fset in 1996)

Record Rainfall: 0.60" set in 1880

Record Snowfall: 5.1" set in 1988

Weather Outlook from 6AM Tuesday to 6AM Thursday

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 26th

Sunrise: 7:50am

Sunset: 4:38pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8hours & 47minutes

Daylight GAINEDsinceyesterday: ~23seconds

Daylight GAINEDsince WinterSolstice (December 21st): ~ 1minute

Moon Phase for December 26th at Midnight

2.9 Days Until Full "Cold" Moon

Dec. 29: Full Cold Moon - 9:28 p.m. CST - December is usually considered the month that the winter cold begins to fasten its grip in the Northern Hemisphere. This month's full moon is also called the Long Night Moon since nights are at their longest and darkest. The term Long Night Moon is a doubly appropriate name because the midwinter night is indeed long, and the moon is above the horizon a long time. The midwinter full moon takes a high trajectory across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun.

GFS Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Thursday

See more from Space.com HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

"On December 26, 27 and 28, 2020, look for thebright waxing gibbousmoon to shine in front of the constellationTaurus the Bull. On December 28, as seen from North America, the moon appears almost to clip the top of Orion's upraised club. Still, officially, the moon is near the border of Taurus then. It'll be difficult to see the entire starlit figure of the Bull on these moonlit nights, but – despite the lunar glare – you should be able to glimpse the two major signposts in Taurus: the bright starAldebaranand thePleiades star cluster, otherwise known as the Seven Sisters. During the moon's trek through Taurus in December 2020, it passes to the south of the Pleiades and then to the north of Aldebaran."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

National High Temps Saturday

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Monday will be warmer than average across much of the nation with readings warming to nearly +5F to +15F above average.

National Forecast Map For Saturday

The weather map on Monday will be somewhat active across the northern tier of the nation with a clipper moving through the Great Lakes and another surge of Pacific moisture moving through the Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

The weather maps through the early and middle part of the week is somewhat active across the northern tier of the nation.

Heavy Precipitation in the Western US

Here's the precipitation potential over the next 7 days. Note that areas of heavier precipitation will be possible in the Eastern US and also across the Western US.

7 Day Snowfall Potential

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter@TNelsonWX