Q&A: Mariah Carey wasn't always sure about making a Christmas album

CAREY: So that was the record company saying, ''You should do a Christmas album.'' And I was like, ''I don't know that I should at this juncture.'' Because, you know, I was very young and was just starting out and I felt like people do Christmas albums later in their lives. But now people have started to do them whenever, like right at the top of their career. So, I mean, what was I feeling like? I was a little bit apprehensive and then I was like, ''I love this.'' And I decorated the studio and just had the best time.