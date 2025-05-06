Inside the Met Gala: Under a petal-filled sky, guests honor Black style, hail a ‘monumental night'

NEW YORK — ''Well, it took a minute,'' said Spike Lee, surveying the glittering Met Gala crowd during cocktail hour through bright orange glasses that matched his New York Knicks cap. ''But we're here now, that's the most important thing."
Lee was referring to the fact that for the very first time, the Met Gala was making a point of celebrating Black style and Black designers — something he felt was an overdue milestone, but a very welcome one.
''Long overdue,'' Lee repeated. ''But we're here to celebrate. And who knows what's gonna happen because of this event? There's gonna be reverberations around the world."
Lee was echoing an excitement that many of the approximately 400 guests — luminaries in sports, music, fashion, film, theater and more — shared as they sipped cocktails or toured the gala's accompanying exhibit, ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'' The show is an exploration of Black menswear from the 18th century onward, with dandyism as a unifying theme.
Another film director, Baz Luhrmann, was touring the exhibit, designed by curator Monica L. Miller, a Barnard professor who literally wrote the book on dandyism: ''Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. He, too, mused on the importance of this year's theme.
''Sometimes the subjects are fun, sometimes you go, that's interesting. But this is a subject where you go, why has light not been shone on this before?" Luhrmann said. ''Black sartorial power on culture is so great but how much talk has there been about it?''
Thinking of a departed friend
For Whoopi Goldberg, the most important person of the evening wasn't actually there. It was her late friend, André Leon Talley, the fashion editor and personality who was so important to Black style, and with whom she'd attended previous galas.