The adults-only mini golf chain Puttery is now open in the North Loop. The new location (240 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., puttery.com) offers a swanky setting for those who love the putt-putt game and want to share a charcuterie board ($23) while doing it. Rounds are $18 per person and there are three courses — and three bars to experience. Food is largely fancy snacks, like a fig and burrata salad ($14), ancho wings ($16) and meatball pizza ($18). According to the website, reservations aren't necessary, but are recommended. Golfers must be 21 or older.

Puttery joins Uptown Collab, Thr3 Jack, Tom's Watch Bar, Hackamore Brewing Co. and Can Can Wonderland for different ways to enjoy golf — both regular and mini — indoors.

Former drive-in reopens with burgers and ice cream

It is the season of burgers and ice cream, and there's a new excuse to load up the car and drive over to the onetime Dari-ette Drive-In location (1440 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul). Boga Burgers and Ice Cream is now open and serving a menu of diner classics with a few Mediterranean flavors sprinkled in, like a gyro burger. According to the Pioneer Press, the owners of Columbia Heights' Afandina Cafe are behind the business.

Get Gambian dishes alongside American classics

Get both African and American flavors at the new Goorgoorlu (2118 W. Broadway, Mpls., goorgoorlu.com). The menu spans American classics like cheeseburgers, fries and catfish to Gambian dishes like chereh (similar to steamed couscous) or chicken Afra (seasoned chicken with sliced onions). Cousins and business partners chef Mo Kebbeh and Ousman Bah are behind the restaurant, which also serves breakfast with meat pies and American classics.

Shoreview has a new wine bar

In Vino Veritas is now open Wednesday through Sunday in Shoreview (1080 County Road E W., i-v-v.com). In addition to plenty of wines to sample, there are charcuterie and butter boards for snacking, desserts, live music and a happy hour. Owners Farzana Sharmin and Cory Morrison told the Shoreview Press that they hope the bar builds back some of the human connection that was lost during the pandemic.

Adios, Taco Tuesdays

In bummer news for other members of Olé Nation, Taco John's in the Minneapolis skyway has closed. While it was the last location in Minneapolis, there are 44 others in Minnesota.

More leafy greens

Local fancy salad chain Crisp & Green continues its expansion with a new location going into the former Jake's City Grille at 12365 Singletree Lane in Eden Prairie. The Crisp & Green website lists more than a dozen additional outposts on Minnesota's horizon, including St. Cloud, Brainerd and Duluth.