Protesters display banners with white supremacy messages from Interstate 694 bridge

“This display of racism and xenophobia does not represent our community, and we will not tolerate any group promoting such violence and bigotry,” said the statement, signed by Sen. Heather Gustafson of Vadnais Heights, Sen. Tou Xiong of Maplewood, Sen. John Marty of Roseville, Rep. Brion Curran of White Bear Lake, Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn of Roseville, Rep. Peter Fischer of Maplewood and Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview.