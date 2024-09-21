Protesters display banners with white supremacy messages from Interstate 694 bridge

A handful of people on Saturday afternoon displayed white supremacy messages on banners hanging over Interstate 694 in Vadnais Heights.
The banners, draped from a walking bridge near the I-694/Rice Street interchange, included statements such as “Defend White Culture” and “Mass Deport Now.”
Ramsey County deputies spoke with the group, which then took down the banners and dispersed, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. State law prohibits the display of political or advertising signs on bridges over traffic.
Seven DFL state lawmakers representing the east metro area jointly issued a statement Saturday condemning the incident.
“This display of racism and xenophobia does not represent our community, and we will not tolerate any group promoting such violence and bigotry,” said the statement, signed by Sen. Heather Gustafson of Vadnais Heights, Sen. Tou Xiong of Maplewood, Sen. John Marty of Roseville, Rep. Brion Curran of White Bear Lake, Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn of Roseville, Rep. Peter Fischer of Maplewood and Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview.
“We denounce any ideology or group that seeks to dehumanize people based on their race, ethnicity, religion or any other identity,” the statement said. “We stand together against hatred in any form and are committed to building a community where everyone feels safe and valued.”
