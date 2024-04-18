A Minneapolis boutique marking its 10-year anniversary will close in late May, the owner announced in a blog post.
Proper, a sibling-run Uptown women's boutique on Lyndale, will close so owner Ashlie O'Day can spend time with her family. O'Day's family is due to welcome a baby after the store's closure.
"I saw it as a sign to make the hardest decision I've ever had to make and step away from Proper and not renew the lease," she wrote.
Other uptown stores including stationery store Paper Source and apparel store Scout have also closed their doors since the start of the year.
The boutique's founding location in Fargo will remain open.
