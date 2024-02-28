The Uptown area of Minneapolis is losing another business.

Paper Source, a longtime paper, stationery and gift store at 3048 Hennepin Av., will close next month. Its last day will be March 23, an employee said.

The block has faced highs and lows in the past year. Neighboring apparel store Scout closed its doors at the start of the year. Those boutiques are just steps away from the popular new restaurant Kim's. The Uptown Target a few blocks away shuttered last May.

In 2021, the national stationery retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy during the pandemic to stay afloat. The Uptown location will hold a 40% off closing sale.

Paper Source locations in Edina, St. Paul and at the Mall of America will remain open.