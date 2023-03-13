Uptown is losing another business, but this one hits a little closer to home.

Minneapolis-based Target announced Monday it will close its small-format store in the south Minneapolis neighborhood due to a lack of foot traffic.

It's one in a growing list of national and local retailers that have left the area in the last few years following the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from local riots in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

The store, located between West Lake Street and Lagoon Avenue on South Fremont Avenue, will close May 13.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn't something we take lightly," said Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman. "It's an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance. That is the case for our Uptown store. ... We value the team members at the Uptown store, and they will be offered the opportunity to work at nearby Target locations."

The store currently employs about 45 part-time and full-time workers.

The Uptown store is one of four across the country Target announced it will close this year. The other stores are on the East Coast with two in the Washington D.C. area and another in Philadelphia. Target plans to open about 20 new stores this year.

Target doesn't own the Uptown space, located on the first floor underneath the Revel apartment complex, and Target representatives are discussing next steps with the building's landlord. But it was one of the first in a wave of small, urban stores Target opened in cities across the country. The 21,400-square-foot store, opened in 2017, is about one-sixth the size of a typical Target.

In January, a man reportedly broke into the Target store and started a fire. Target said the issues with the store aren't connected to one incident and that traffic problems have persisted at the location for years.

Uptown has seen an exodus of stores since 2019 when national retailers Columbia Sportswear and The North Face closed. Pandemic shutdowns, riot damage and protests after law enforcement shot 32-year-old Winston Smith in an Uptown parking garage only exacerbated a challenging retail environment. Other stores and restaurants from Apple to more recently Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar also were pushed to close in recent years. Many boarded-up storefronts remain near the once-popular Hennepin Avenue and West Lake Street intersection.

Despite its issues, Uptown has also seen new businesses come to the area, including the Arts & Rec restaurant in the Seven Points retail center. The Uptown Theatre is also set to reopen in May after transforming from historic movie theater to live entertainment venue.