Promoter's Caution could add random layer of chaos in NASCAR All-Star Race

The fate of the NASCAR All-Star Race largely rests on the whims of Marcus Smith, who is giving few hints about how he'll deploy a new ''Promoter's Caution.''
It's the latest goofy gimmick in an event defined by annual format changes designed to goose the competition in the name of fender-banging fireworks. At a randomly selected point Sunday night during the first 220 of 250 laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a yellow flag will fly and possibly wipe out a big lead while bunching the field for a race-altering restart.
The decision on when to throw the yellow rests solely with Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, which owns the 0.625-mile track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
''I'll have a very special mystery guest with a little All-Star Race history of his own to help me out when it's time to drop the yellow,'' Smith said. ''Hopefully, we'll create a little chaos for the teams and some fun for the fans at the same time.''
It's an attempt to restore some luster to the All-Star Race, which has lost touch with its no-holds-barred origins. The past two events at North Wilkesboro produced runaway victories for Kyle Larson and Joey Logano, who led 199 of 200 laps in 2024.
The most memorable event last year came after the race when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch engaged in fisticuffs after tangling for a mid-pack position. It was a far cry from the furious last-lap battles that once sent an All-Star Race winner to the emergency room (Davey Allison sustained a concussion in 1992 after crashing from contact with Kyle Petty at the checkered flag).
The Promoter's Caution won't guarantee a slam-bang ending, but it's in the vein of an exhibition race with $1 million but no points at stake. While other pro sports have struggled to keep all-star events relevant, Cup Series drivers pride themselves on competing as hard as they would in a race with championship implications — and sometimes harder.
''The All Star Race is not just another race,'' Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell said. ''Everybody is more aggressive than a normal Sunday Cup race. Everyone has that win it or wear it attitude, and it races differently because of that.''