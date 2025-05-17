Promoter's Caution could add random layer of chaos in NASCAR All-Star Race

Christopher Bell (+350) is the BetMGM Sportsbook favorite, followed by pole-sitter Brad Keselowski (+600), Logano (+650), two-time defending Daytona 500 winner William Byron (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+800). Kyle Larson, who will start last after missing practice and qualifying while attempting to make the Indy 500, is listed at +1000. ... Keselowski and Bell were the winners Saturday of the two 75-lap heat races that set the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. Keselowski already was guaranteed the top starting spot for Sunday night's main event after qualifying on the pole position Friday. Bell will start second Sunday, followed by Ross Chastain, Logano and Byron. … After sitting essentially dormant for more than 35 years, North Wilkesboro Speedway is playing host to its third consecutive All-Star Race since a $20 million makeover. Keselowski wants to move a points race from Charlotte Motor Speedway's ''Roval'' layout to North Wilkesboro Speedway and shift the All-Star Race back to Charlotte's 1.5-mile oval (the host from 1987-2019). ''This needs to be a points racetrack,'' Keselowski said of North Wilkesboro. ''I'm very strong about the Roval has got to go.''