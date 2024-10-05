Professional framing or DIY? What’s best for your art, photos and awards.

If you want a full-service frame-up, local stores or internet-based companies can help. The internet services (e.g. Framebridge.com, PictureFrames.com, SimplyFramed.com) ship you tubes or flat mailers so you can send your artwork to them. They then frame the item and mail it back. If you’ve got a digital photo or print, the process is simpler: Email it to the company, which then sizes it, prints it and sends you a framed version a few weeks later. Simply Framed, in particular, offers a wide range of suggestions tailored to specific sorts of art and artifacts, aka a groovy plexibox (also known as a shadowbox) for a textile, or a gilt wooden frame for a fancy oil painting.