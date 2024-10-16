Prison for former Chick-fil-A manager who stole $144K, spent some on OnlyFans

Hill acknowledged in his plea agreement that he frequently pocketed some or all of the business’ daily cash receipts rather than putting them into a safe deposit box. He tried to conceal his actions by using cash received at a later time to cover past thefts, “thereby creating the false impression that deposits were delayed rather than stolen,” the plea deal read. Hill sent regular emails to Chick-fil-A’s accounting personnel in Illinois representing that he was belatedly depositing cash from earlier dates.