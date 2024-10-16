Prison for former Chick-fil-A manager who stole $144K, spent some on OnlyFans

The former manager of a Chick-fil-A at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing more than $140,000 from the franchise and a sister restaurant, money he later spent on a sex-oriented website and online sports betting.
According to an indictment, Timothy Michael Hill Jr. used money he stole from the airport Chick-fil-A to pay workers at the airport for explicit photos and videos.
Timothy Michael Hill Jr., 37, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul after pleading guilty to wire fraud for embezzling $144,819 from Chick-fil-A and another restaurant, Settebello, in September and October 2022.
Hill’s sentence includes two years of court supervision upon his release and an order to repay the money he stole.
Hill’s defense argued he should have been spared prison and put on probation. Hill’s crime cost him a planned marriage to the mother of his two small children, the defense motion noted.
“I cannot express the regret I feel that I took money from my employer,” reads a passage from Hill in the filing. “I allowed myself to believe I was just borrowing the money and that I would pay it back, but it never happened.”
The prosecution acknowledged Hill’s remorse and nodded to his otherwise law-abiding life, but pointed out that he “continued his fraudulent scheme for over one year and only stopped because he was caught,” according to a court filing.
Hill acknowledged in his plea agreement that he frequently pocketed some or all of the business’ daily cash receipts rather than putting them into a safe deposit box. He tried to conceal his actions by using cash received at a later time to cover past thefts, “thereby creating the false impression that deposits were delayed rather than stolen,” the plea deal read. Hill sent regular emails to Chick-fil-A’s accounting personnel in Illinois representing that he was belatedly depositing cash from earlier dates.
According to Hill’s February indictment, he spent the money on online sports betting, jewelry and OnlyFans, a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content that includes celebrity performers. Hill also sent tens of thousands of dollars to various people, including several female airport workers, in exchange for explicit photos and videos.
