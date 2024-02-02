The manager of a Chick-fil-A at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport skimmed more than $140,000 from his dining location and a sister restaurant, and spent the money on a sex-oriented website and online sports betting among other thingss, according to federal prosecutors.

Timothy M. Hill Jr. was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with five counts of wire fraud in connection with the embezzling that spanned 13 months until last fall.

Hill was charged by summons and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 14. Court records do not yet list an attorney, and contact information for Hill was not immediately available.

According to the charges:

From September 2022 until October 2023, while collecting the daily cash receipts from Chick-fil-A and Settebello, both franchised by The Grove, based in suburban Chicago.

Instead of storing the money in a safe deposit box as required, Hill "pocketed some or all of the cash," the indictment read. In all, Hill's scheme raked in $144,000.

Hill covered up his scheme by using future cash receipts to conceal his thefts, "creating the false impression that the deposits were delayed rather than stolen," the indictment continued.

Hill spent his ill-gotten gains on online sports betting, jewelry and on the OnlyFans website, a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content that includes celebrity performers.

He also sent tens of thousands of dollars to various people, among them several female Twin Cities airport workers in exchange for "personal photos and videos," the court document noted.
















