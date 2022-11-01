Officials are trying to find out what caused a printing press to catch on fire inside a Maple Grove warehouse Monday.
The blaze at RR Donnelly, a commercial printing company based in Chicago, grew to three alarms before crews were able put it out, said Maple Grove Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Bush.
Everybody inside the building on the northwest side of the Interstate 94 and Hwy. 169 interchange was able to get out safely, Bush said.
No injuries were reported, Bush said.
Sprinklers inside the warehouse helped suppress the fire, but "a large amount of heavy smoke created ventilation and visibility challenges to crews," Bush said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Wrong-way crash on I-694 leaves 2 drivers dead in Fridley
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-694 near University Avenue about 9:50 p.m.
North Metro
Printing press catches fire at Maple Grove warehouse
No injuries were reported in the fire at RR Donnelly, a commercial printing company.
Local
Out-of-control grass fire kills one in northwest Minnesota
When first responders arrived to the scene, the fire had consumed several vehicles and a semi, according to law enforcement.
Duluth
With mixed critiques, Duluth's Daniel Durant dances into next round of 'Dancing with the Stars'
The "CODA" actor took cues from zombie apocalypse video games in Monday's Halloween episode.
Local
As high court weighs affirmative action, colleges pledge to uphold diversity efforts
Several private colleges in Minnesota have signed on to amicus briefs that urge the court to allow them to keep using race as one of many factors in evaluating potential students.