2 p.m. vs. Texas-San Antonio • streamed on BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (5-3) improved to 3-1 at home with a 73-54 victory over Bradley on Friday. The Gophers shot a season-best 47.4% from the floor (27-of-57). ... G Sara Scalia scored 19 points vs. the Braves and has shot 49% from the floor (22-of-45) in the past four games after shooting 32.8% (20-of-61) in the first four games this season. Freshman F Alanna Micheaux scored a season-high 10 points in 16 minutes Friday. Micheaux has made 12 of 15 field goal attempts.

Texas-San Antonio update: The Roadrunners (1-3), in their first season under coach Karen Aston, defeated Incarnate Word 66-60 at home on Sunday, ending a 19-game losing streak dating to last December. ... G LaPraisjah Johnson, a graduate transfer from Nevada, leads the Roadrunners in scoring (13.3 points per game). G Queen Ulabo, a 5-10 junior, is averaging 8.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. … The Gophers' only previous two meetings with UTSA both came in 1984-85; the Gophers defeated the Roadrunners 60-57 in a tournament hosted by Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas, and then beat UTSA 86-72 in San Antonio.