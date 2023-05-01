Alissa Wernz has been in Maple Grove’s starting lineup since eighth grade.

ALISSA WERNZ

Maple Grove • softball

The Crimson haven't been to the state tournament since 2019. Wernz wants that run to end, and she has has company.

"The team we have this year is great," she said. "We are all connected, determined to get back to state and win it."

A junior captain committed to South Dakota State, Wernz has been a key figure in the Crimson getting off to a 7-1 start. The No. 3 hitter batted .750 last week to raise her season average to .458.

"I'm working the count more to see where to put the ball, trying to have quality at-bats," Wernz said.

Wernz previously was the leadoff hitter for the Crimson. She's the center fielder and has been in the Crimson starting lineup since eighth grade.

"She has taken a lot of pride in building up her strength," Maple Grove coach Jim Kolte said. "Her leadership skills have also definitely grown.

"Alissa loves softball. She is super dedicated to the sport."

JOE ROHLWING

Eastview • golf

A senior committed to South Dakota, Rohlwing shot a career-best 5-under-par 67, leading the eighth-ranked Lightning to the team title by one stroke over No. 2 Edina in the East Ridge Invitational at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater. Eastview finished with a team-record 6-under-par 282. Rohlwing had two eagles in his round.

SOFIA WATTS

Cretin-Derham Hall • lacrosse

A two-way midfielder, Watts has 29 goals and eight assists in the Raiders' first six games. "Sofia is raising the level of play in our program and celebrates the success of the team over herself," Raiders coach Jeff Rosga said. "She is a leader who comes with a positive attitude each and every day."

JURIAD HUGHES JR.

Irondale • track

A junior, Hughes is following an outstanding indoor season with more success. He set the state indoor long jump record at 24 feet, 11 inches. He won that event outdoors at the Hamline Elite Meet with a jump of 22-5.5 and was also the runner-up in 100-meter dash with a time of 10.94 seconds.

ROSE BAYNES

Eden Prairie • golf

A mainstay on the Eagles squad since seventh grade, Baynes has cracked the top five in the state rankings. A senior captain, she opened the season ranked fifth and has since climbed one spot. She most recently shot a 2-under-par 34 to win a three-team Lake Conference meet at Timber Creek Golf Course.

PETE DOUMA

St. Paul Highland Park • baseball

Douma has helped the Scots get off to a 6-0 start. The junior is hitting .684 (13-for-19) with two home runs, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. He has also stolen 12 bases. "He has a great approach and treats each at-bat like it's the most important of the season," Scots coach Chris Steenberg said.

CLAIRE KOHLER

Minnetonka • track

A junior, Kohler swept the 100 (14.35 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.91) in the Hamline Elite Meet. Both times are the best in the state this season. Kohler finished fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay team in the state meet last season.