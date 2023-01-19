Marisa Witte of Minnetonka has won all three of the Lake Conference meets this season.
Provided
Marisa Witte of Minnetonka has won all three of the Lake Conference meets this season.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka skier remains at peak

January 16
Junior Marisa Witte became her team's best at the 2022 state meet and still tightly grips that position.
New Prague’s Joey Novak is 22-1 in the 195-pound weight class this season.

Prep Athletes of the Week: New Prague wrestler aims high and wide

January 9
Senior Joey Novak seeks two state championships: one for himself and one for his team.
Kennedy Sanders took on Eden Prairie’s Vanessa Jordan (34) during Chaska’s victory in the Park Center Holiday Tournament. Sanders scored 22 points

Prep Athletes of the Week: Just call Chaska's Sanders 'dynamic'

January 2
That's how her coach sums up standout girls basketball player Kennedy Sanders.
Annabelle Speers of Hopkins aims to improve on her seventh-place state finish of last season.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Hopkins gymnast wins and grins

December 26, 2022
Junior Annabelle Speers says she is "a competitive person who likes to have fun."
Diver Lucas Gerten of Rosemount set two records last week.

Prep Athletes of the Week: A record roll for Rosemount diver Lucas Gerten

December 19, 2022
Gerten, a sophomore state champ, set a pool mark and a school mark last week.
Hanna Koch of St. Paul Highland Park has led the pack home in two Twins Cities Conference meets this season.

Prep Athletes of the Week: 'Beast' within drives Highland Park skier

December 12, 2022
Hanna Koch has won two Nordic events this season, drawing on confidence when racing is "rough and tough."
Maple Grove’s Jacob Anderson missed much of the football season but dominated large parts of the state championship game.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Comeback positions Anderson to be Prep Bowl star

December 5, 2022
A left knee injury threatened to wipe out Jacob Anderson's senior football season. Determination cleared his path back and ended with Maple Grove winning the 6A title at the Prep Bowl.
High Schools
November 28, 2022
As a sophomore, Mayer Lutheran’s Madeline Guetzkow scored in a 2021 game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Mayer Lutheran star gets one day off

The Crusaders' Madeline Guetzkow just finished a standout volleyball season then got a short break before joining the basketball team.
High Schools
November 21, 2022
The rush to two state championships began with a dive Friday for Monticello eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Monticello's Adalynn Biegler is a state champ in eighth grade

She won two swimming titles Saturday, completing a season of improvement.
High Schools
November 14, 2022
Izzy Satterlee of Lakeville North made a big improvement in the Class 2A, Section 1 meet.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville North swimmer makes a wake

Izzy Satterlee set records in the section meet, winning two individual events and swimming legs on two first-place relays.
High Schools
November 7, 2022
Mesaiya Bettis and her Burnsville teammates will play Wednesday in the volleyball state tournament.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Mesaiya Bettis 'had this look in her eyes'

The sophomore volleyball player for Burnsville showed determination in propelling her team to state.
High Schools
October 31, 2022
Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake is a section champion for the second year in a row, and she’s only a sophomore.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Forest Lake runner keeps pulling away

Sophomore Norah Hushagen won her second section title, doubling her margin of victory from last year.
High Schools
October 24, 2022
Elk River’s Cade Osterman is in the middle of most of his football team’s success.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Versatility marks Elk River's Osterman

Senior Cade Osterman is a contributor at quarterback on offense, at safety on defense and all over on special teams.
High Schools
October 17, 2022
Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata has twice finished a 5K course in less than 17 minutes this season.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata's Nechanicky runs for records

Senior Abbey Nechanicky broke the course mark at the Lake Conference cross-country meet by four seconds.
High Schools
October 10, 2022
Eastview soccer player Asher Ozuzu always had the talent, but the maturity in his game and into a team leader has taken his play to the next level.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Asher Ozuzu learns to take soccer seriously

Asher Ozuzu's growth on and off the field has led to great success and a boon to the Eastview soccer team.
High Schools
October 3, 2022
Annandale cross-country runner Salvador Wirth hasn’t lost a race this season.

Prep athletes of the week: Annandale runner isn't one to come in second

Sophomore Salvador Wirth hasn't lost a race this season, and he is also at the peak in class, carrying a 4.0 GPA.