Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka skier remains at peak
Junior Marisa Witte became her team's best at the 2022 state meet and still tightly grips that position.
Prep Athletes of the Week: New Prague wrestler aims high and wide
Senior Joey Novak seeks two state championships: one for himself and one for his team.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Just call Chaska's Sanders 'dynamic'
That's how her coach sums up standout girls basketball player Kennedy Sanders.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Hopkins gymnast wins and grins
Junior Annabelle Speers says she is "a competitive person who likes to have fun."
Prep Athletes of the Week: A record roll for Rosemount diver Lucas Gerten
Gerten, a sophomore state champ, set a pool mark and a school mark last week.
Prep Athletes of the Week: 'Beast' within drives Highland Park skier
Hanna Koch has won two Nordic events this season, drawing on confidence when racing is "rough and tough."
Prep Athletes of the Week: Comeback positions Anderson to be Prep Bowl star
A left knee injury threatened to wipe out Jacob Anderson's senior football season. Determination cleared his path back and ended with Maple Grove winning the 6A title at the Prep Bowl.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Mayer Lutheran star gets one day off
The Crusaders' Madeline Guetzkow just finished a standout volleyball season then got a short break before joining the basketball team.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Monticello's Adalynn Biegler is a state champ in eighth grade
She won two swimming titles Saturday, completing a season of improvement.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville North swimmer makes a wake
Izzy Satterlee set records in the section meet, winning two individual events and swimming legs on two first-place relays.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Mesaiya Bettis 'had this look in her eyes'
The sophomore volleyball player for Burnsville showed determination in propelling her team to state.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Forest Lake runner keeps pulling away
Sophomore Norah Hushagen won her second section title, doubling her margin of victory from last year.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Versatility marks Elk River's Osterman
Senior Cade Osterman is a contributor at quarterback on offense, at safety on defense and all over on special teams.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata's Nechanicky runs for records
Senior Abbey Nechanicky broke the course mark at the Lake Conference cross-country meet by four seconds.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Asher Ozuzu learns to take soccer seriously
Asher Ozuzu's growth on and off the field has led to great success and a boon to the Eastview soccer team.
Prep athletes of the week: Annandale runner isn't one to come in second
Sophomore Salvador Wirth hasn't lost a race this season, and he is also at the peak in class, carrying a 4.0 GPA.
