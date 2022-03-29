ROBERT OLSON

Annandale • basketball

Olson brings plenty of energy to the court for the Cardinals. The senior forward's fist pumps were noticeably more authoritative during the Class 2A finals.

"A lot of emotions run through you when you are playing for a state championship," Olson said. "Our mind-set all year was that we were good enough to win a state championship."

Olson filled his role to perfection throughout the state tournament, helping Annandale to its first state championship with a 60-49 victory over Minneapolis North on Saturday at Williams Arena. He had 16 points — his second highest output of the season — and seven rebounds in the victory.

"My role all year was to play good defense and get rebounds. It's not always about scoring," Olson said. "I started making my shots and it got my confidence going."

Olson scored in double figures in all three state tournament games, totaling 37 points, after coming in with averaging 8.0 points per game. He also grabbed 22 boards.

"It feels so good when you really work your butt off to play and then win a state championship, too," Olson said. He didn't play on the varsity a year ago. "We might not have the individual stars like some teams do, but we are the best team in Minnesota."

CODY PENNEBAKER

Park Center • basketball

The senior guard also had his second-highest scoring game of the season, finishing with a game-high 23 points to lead the Pirates to a 58-53 victory over Wayzata in the Class 4A championship game. He shot 5-for-7 on three pointers and made all six of his free throws as Park Center won the first state title in the history of the program.

AHJANY LEE

Totino-Grace • basketball

Lee stepped up when the Eagles needed it most. The 6-10 senior forward scored six consecutive points, rallying the Eagles from a three-point deficit in the final three minutes for a 50-44 victory over DeLaSalle in the Class 3A finals. Lee finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, helping Totino-Grace to its first state championship.

