The land of 10,000 NBA draftees?

As many as five former Minnesota high school players could be chosen in Wednesday’s NBA draft:

Tyrell Terry, 6-3 guard, Stanford (DeLaSalle): Projected late lottery to late first round.

Zeke Nnaji, 6-11 forward/center, Arizona (Hopkins): Projected late first to second round.

Daniel Oturu, 6-10 forward/center, Gophers (Cretin-Derham Hall): Projected late first to second round.

Tre Jones, 6-3 guard, Duke (Apple Valley): Projected late first to second round.

Freddie Gillespie, 6-9 forward/center, Baylor (East Ridge): Projected second round to undrafted.