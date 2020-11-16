The land of 10,000 NBA draftees?
As many as five former Minnesota high school players could be chosen in Wednesday’s NBA draft:
Tyrell Terry, 6-3 guard, Stanford (DeLaSalle): Projected late lottery to late first round.
Zeke Nnaji, 6-11 forward/center, Arizona (Hopkins): Projected late first to second round.
Daniel Oturu, 6-10 forward/center, Gophers (Cretin-Derham Hall): Projected late first to second round.
Tre Jones, 6-3 guard, Duke (Apple Valley): Projected late first to second round.
Freddie Gillespie, 6-9 forward/center, Baylor (East Ridge): Projected second round to undrafted.
