West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
Politicians attend Farmfest
Gov. Tim Walz and members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee were at the event. Walz attended a farm policy discussion, and the committee held a congressional farm bill hearing.
Bunny Besties celebrates new Minnetonka location
The nonprofit group hosted an open house for the one-year anniversary of its new location and new pollinator garden. Bunny Besties rescues bunnies, trains them, and provides comfort in the form of cuddling and petting throughout the community.
Gallery: Tuesday at Vikings training camp
The Vikings had a few injuries during their second padded practice of training camp in Eagan on Tuesday.
Gallery: First recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Red Lake
Red Lake Nation's NativeCare was the first recreational marijuana dispensary to open in the state of Minnesota on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.