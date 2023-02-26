Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two people were fatally shot in St. Paul on Saturday evening, police said.

The shootings occurred on the 500 block of North Dale Street, the St. Paul Police Department posted on Twitter.

Multiple people were shot, police said, and two died of their injuries. No other details were immediately available.

The shootings are the latest in a violent few weeks in St. Paul. On Friday night, three teens were shot and injured at a funeral reception for a Harding High School student who had been fatally stabbed at school two weeks earlier.

