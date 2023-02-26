Two people were fatally shot in St. Paul on Saturday evening, police said.
The shootings occurred on the 500 block of North Dale Street, the St. Paul Police Department posted on Twitter.
Multiple people were shot, police said, and two died of their injuries. No other details were immediately available.
The shootings are the latest in a violent few weeks in St. Paul. On Friday night, three teens were shot and injured at a funeral reception for a Harding High School student who had been fatally stabbed at school two weeks earlier.
This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul weathers spike in violence among teenagers
Residents said Saturday that there are no easy answers to youth violence, the day after three teens were shot and injured outside a funeral reception for the Harding High School stabbing victim.
St. Paul
Police: Two fatally shot in St. Paul
The St. Paul Police Department said the Saturday night shooting happened on the 500 block of North Dale Street.
Local
Medcalf: Nothing like a Minnesota snowstorm to unite us
Drama aside, tough winters here remind us that we're all in this together
Local
Minnesotans plan winter getaways but maybe not to beach
Travelers aren't shying away from higher prices so far. But those who opt to book that last-minute getaway will likely pay more.
Local
Twin Cities hospital workers call out racism, demand change from employers
Union members are asking for a partnership with diversity, equity and inclusion leaders in each hospital and want to track employers' responses to allegations of racism.