A 16-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with murder on allegations that he stabbed a fellow student in St. Paul Harding High School last week.

Nosakhere K. Holmes was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the killing shortly before noon Friday of 15-year-old Devin Denelle Edward Scott, who was attending Harding on Friday, the 10th-grader's first day at the school after transferring from St. Paul Humboldt High School.

Holmes was charged by petition in juvenile court. The County Attorney's Office indicated its intention to have the teenager's case moved to adult court, where a conviction would likely bring a longer sentence.

Holmes was arrested moments after the stabbing at the scene, 1540 E. 6th St. E. in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, and is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. today. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

"Too often, our young people resort to force and violence to resolve conflict, resulting in tragic loss for everyone involved," County Attorney John Choi said in a statement he released along with the petition. "We need to redouble our efforts to help youth, their families, and our community to address violence involving our young people."

The charge comes one day after St. Paul Public Schools announced short-term security changes for some of the district's largest high schools in partnership with police. They include:

A third full-time school support liaison will be added to Harding's existing security team.

Two St. Paul police officers will be added on a short-term basis at Central, Como Park, Harding, Humboldt and Washington high schools. The move was requested by Superintendent Joe Gothard, according to an email to district staff Monday afternoon from Laura Olson, director of the office of security and emergency management.

The officers will be stationed in front of the schools in case their staff need assistance, according to Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. All are former school resource officers, he said.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.