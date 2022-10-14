A 16-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court Friday with fatally shooting another teenager early this week in a St. Paul alley.

J'Veon J. Brown, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree intentional and unintentional murder in connection with the shooting of Antwan C. Watson on Monday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Brown was arrested near the intersection of 5th and Minnesota streets Tuesday and has remained in custody since. The County Attorney's Office has filed with the court a request to have Brown tried as an adult, which would mean a more severe sentence should he be convicted. He was due in court later Friday.

Police officers went to an alley in the 1000 block of E. York Avenue about 12:30 p.m. and found Watson suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. St. Paul paramedics arrived and pronounced Watson dead at the scene.

According to the charges:

Two callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire in the area about noon, and one of them saw Watson down in the alley.

While at the scene, officers learned from two people that someone later determined by police to be Brown was the shooter.

Video surveillance from St. Paul Johnson High School, where Brown is a student, appeared to show him "him re-enacting the shooting, holding both arms out in a shooting stance. ... The video also appears to show [Brown] mimicking chambering a round into a handgun after these acts."

Later that same night, police spoke with a teenager also possibly involved in the shooting who said he was walking with his friends Watson and Brown, and saw the shooting in the alley. He said the three of them were there "to find a car."

The teen did not know why Brown shot Watson. He said Brown sent him a message over social media later that read, "that's what y'all get."

Police located Brown downtown and arrested him. They confiscated a 9-millimter handgun from him, the same caliber as the shell casings and live ammunition near Watson's body.

Under police questioning, Brown initially said he was at school at the time of the shooting but heard about it. After seeing video of himself running from the alley, he said Watson was shot by the third teenager with them. His final explanation included him admitting that he shot Watson.

Brown added that he wasn't really friends with the other two and heard they were trying to rob him.