The Forest Lake Police Department says a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The vehicle's driver was located, police said, and is being held in the Washington County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Authorities responded at 1:22 a.m. Sunday to a report of the incident at 95 Broadway Ave. W. in Forest Lake.

"The victim was located and life saving measures were attempted," police said in a news release. "The victim tragically succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the location."

The investigation is ongoing, police say.