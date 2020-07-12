Police said they shot and wounded a suicidal person who came out of a Robbinsdale home with a firearm on Sunday afternoon.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of France Avenue North. The statement said officers tried to contact the suicidal person and “unexpectedly the individual came out of the residence with a firearm and began advancing on the officers, ignoring commands to stop, when an officer discharged their firearm striking the individual.”

The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center; the condition was not known as of Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.