Seven Moorhead residents who were found dead in their duplex Saturday died from lethal levels of carbon monoxide toxicity, according to Police Chief Shannon Monroe.

The Hernandez family was found dead Saturday evening during a welfare check conducted by police after relatives had not heard from the family since Dec. 16, Monroe said Wednesday during a news conference.

"Most were in their beds and appeared to be sleeping," Monroe said of the family identified as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; and Marbely Hernandez, 5. Also deceased are Belin's brother, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo, and Marleny's niece, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto.

Authorities quickly ruled out obvious trauma as the cause of death. Monroe reiterated Wednesday the department has not found anything to indicate criminal activity but said the investigation is ongoing. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office released the preliminary blood results Wednesday.

Detectives found a carbon monoxide detector in a laundry room cabinet detached from the wall and with a battery removed; the sensors mounted in the home were smoke-only detection devices.

The investigation found two known sources that produce carbon monoxide in the duplex: the furnace, which was in a separate closet inside the garage with an exterior air intake, and a Kia van in the garage that was found with a dead battery and a half-full gas tank.

Police tape on Monday marked the Moorhead home where seven people were found dead Dec. 18.

Investigators worked with the state fire marshal and a heating professional and were not able to duplicate a furnace malfunction.

Further blood testing is being conducted to determine if there is a presence of hydrogen cyanide, which originates from the exhaust of a motor vehicle. The test may take up to eight weeks for results.

Although speculative, Monroe said Wednesday in other cases where a vehicle is the source of carbon monoxide poisoning, it runs until it is out of gas, which didn't happen at the Hernandez home.

Several residents who live on the 4400 block of 13th Street S. live in duplexes built at the same time as the Hernandez home — 2014 — and managed by the same company. Monroe said Wednesday he's been told by city staff that the owners of the duplexes plan to check all units for working carbon monoxide detectors.

City records show the duplex is owned by Wolverton, Minn.-based JEM Property Development with Jason Ennen of Moorhead listed as the responsible party. Ennen said Tuesday he would not comment while the deaths were being investigated; he could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The city last inspected the rental in September 2020 and ordered owners to service bathroom exhaust fans. A city inspection at the address on March 2, 2017 ordered owners to tag fire extinguishers and service furnaces for the current year. A receipt shows a local heating company cleaned and inspected units at several duplexes on 13th Street the following day.

A self-inspection, which has been completed by property managers in previous years, was slated for September. A city representative said the city is sending out forms for this fall and the Hernandez duplex is in the queue.

State law requires the owner of multifamily dwellings to provide and install carbon monoxide detectors within 10 feet of each room lawfully used for sleeping; it is the tenant's responsibility to keep the device in good repair.

Monroe said responding officers didn't detect carbon monoxide when they entered the home; the furnace appeared to be pulling in air but not producing heat so the temperature was about 54 degrees in the unit Saturday evening. But the residents were dressed "lightly" so it appears the furnace was heating adequately when the residents went to bed, Monroe said.

Moorhead Fire Chief Jeff Wallin said the adjoining unit of the duplex had residual carbon monoxide levels of 12 parts per million, which is below the level of 50 parts per million where the department would recommend a resident leave the home.

Mariela's fiancé Alfredo Hutar said the family came to Moorhead from Honduras about seven years ago and had lived in the duplex for about two years.

News outlets in Honduras, including Pueblo Nuevo Multimedia and Noticias Digital, reported the family was from San Francisco de Yojoa. The news source Tu Nota reported the mother of the two brothers who died is asking the bodies be returned to Honduras. The woman, Teodora Castillo, also told reporters her sons were the ones who financially supported family members in Honduras.

"These are terrific members of our community and this is a huge and tragic loss at the holiday season," Monroe said.