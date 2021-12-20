Moorhead police on Monday released the names of seven people who died in a family tragedy over the weekend as they awaited lab results from blood samples to determine what caused their deaths.

Police noted that a preliminary autopsy had "ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death," amid speculation in the community that the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"We are looking at all avenues of possible causes of death at this time, and we haven't ruled on one specific cause of death," said Capt. Deric Swenson of the Moorhead Police Department. "It's still a very active investigation. I know the community has made their assumptions, but our job is to look at all the facts."

The seven were found dead Saturday evening in a home in a newly-built neighborhood on Moorhead's south side.

They were identified as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; and Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19. Two of the victims attended the nearby S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School, while one attended Moorhead High School.

Police did not say when they will be able to report on how they died. After the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which received the blood samples, determines a cause of death, surviving family members will be notified before information is publicly released.

The northwestern Minnesota city of 40,000 on the North Dakota border was left reeling Monday from the tragedy just a week before Christmas.

"Right now it's not about speculation — it's about support for the family and friends," said Mayor Shelly Carlson. "And that is what Moorhead does best. This is where we really shine as a community. We really wrap ourselves into supporting the family and doing whatever we can. We're all so interconnected here. We're just going to wrap this family in love and prayer and make sure they're cared for."

Carlson stressed the importance of giving the family enough privacy to grieve, and supporting first responders who must also process the scene of the tragedy.

Moorhead schools were in session Monday, and a grief team was going to be made available to work with students and staff, Carlson said.

"Our Moorhead Area Public Schools family is deeply impacted and our counselors, social workers and administrators are focused extensively on supporting students and staff through this difficult time," said Brenda Richman, executive director of community engagement and public relations for the school district.

"At the end of the day there are seven individuals that have been lost, and this family is grieving," Carlson said. "That's the first step, the most important step. How do we help this family as they go through this process? When you lose seven people in your family, there are so many things coming at you."

City Council Member Larry Seljevold said he expects the entire community to rally around this family, much like what happened over the summer when hundreds of residents rallied to support a local mosque after it was vandalized and spray-painted.

Still, nothing will replace the sounds and sights of the children playing in their neighborhood, he said. If there's any lesson to be learned, it's emphasizing checking batteries in carbon monoxide detectors.

Said the mayor: "Give your loved ones a bit of a tighter hug this Christmas, and keep this family in your thoughts and prayers."