Moorhead police are investigating the deaths of a family of seven over the weekend that the city's mayor described as devastating news for the community.

"This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays," Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. "My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend."

Officials are offering few details in the preliminary investigation, but so far have said that seven family members — four adults and three children — were found dead. Police said there were no signs of violence or forced entry.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, relatives called 911 to report the deaths discovered during a welfare check. Moorhead police and fire departments responded to the home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South and began processing the scene.

Police said Sunday evening that the victims were brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine their causes of death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Moorhead Area School District said in a statement Sunday that three victims attended nearby S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School and Moorhead High School. The district is pulling together a crisis team to provide grief counselors before winter break.

"It is a difficult time for our school family and our deepest condolences are with the extended family," spokeswoman Brenda Richman wrote.