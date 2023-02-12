Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cottage Grove, the Minnesota State Patrol said Sunday.
Few details were available Sunday morning, according to a tweet by the agency.
An incident report from earlier in the morning described a crash around 8:15 a.m. at Hwy. 61 and Jamaica Avenue. As of 10:45 a.m., however, that crash was not described as having fatal injuries, stating only "the extent of injuries has not yet been determined."
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
Minneapolis Medcalf: Aldi's closing is a reminder of how north Minneapolis community is starved of key resources
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
Minneapolis Medcalf: Aldi's closing is a reminder of how north Minneapolis community is starved of key resources
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Police investigate fatal Cottage Grove crash
Few details were available as of Sunday morning.
St. Paul
St. Paul police fatally shoot man, say he was threatening people with knife
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. after the man was asked to leave an event in a community room at a Western Avenue apartment complex.
St. Paul
Fatal student stabbing in Harding High roils St. Paul
Twin Cities leaders call for increased security and protection for students.
St. Paul
Two teens die in high-speed car crash near St. Paul
The State Patrol said the teens, both from Wisconsin, were in a car that veered off Highway 61 on Friday night.
Local
Romance scams leave emotional scars, take deep financial toll
The FBI said last year that romance scams clawed $1 billion from victims nationwide.