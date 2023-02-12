Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cottage Grove, the Minnesota State Patrol said Sunday.

Few details were available Sunday morning, according to a tweet by the agency.

An incident report from earlier in the morning described a crash around 8:15 a.m. at Hwy. 61 and Jamaica Avenue. As of 10:45 a.m., however, that crash was not described as having fatal injuries, stating only "the extent of injuries has not yet been determined."