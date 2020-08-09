Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man coming at an officer with a knife at a western Wisconsin motel, where a woman was located with serious stab wounds, authorities said Sunday.

The drama unfolded about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in St. Croix Falls at the Dalles House Motel in the 700 block of Hwy. 35 just east of the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, police said.

According to police:

A 911 call about a woman needing help sent officers to the motel, located about 30 miles up the St. Croix River from Stillwater. Officers arrived at a guest room, where the man came out with a knife.

“The male refused several officer commands to drop the knife ... then rushed an officer with the knife,” a police statement read.

The officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

“One male shot numerous times,” one of the officers at the scene was heard saying over emergency dispatch audio. “We’re fine.”

Authorities have yet to identify the man.

Officers located the woman in the room with stab wounds to her chest and neck. An air ambulance took her to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to dispatch audio. Her condition was not immediately disclosed nor was her identity.

Motel manager Nick Patel said Sunday that he showed up at scene about 10 to 15 minutes after the shooting and saw the man down in the parking lot.

Patel said the man and woman were about 45 to 50 years old and had been staying there for about two weeks.

“They had been very quiet” until Saturday night, until 911 needed to be called about “the domestic violence” going on in the Wisconsin couple’s ground-level room, Patel said.

“Nobody complained or anything,” he said. “We never had any trouble, and they paid on time.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office in neighboring Barron County.