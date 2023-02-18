St. Paul police have identified the victim in a recent fatal shooting as a man from Stillwater.

Abdullah Arif, 48, was the man shot and killed on the afternoon of Feb. 16. Police found Arif that day with a gunshot wound to the torso in an alley in the 500 block of Stryker Avenue. They gave him aid before Arif was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died from injuries.

Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the homicide, and has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

The Star Tribune normally doesn't name suspects until they are charged.

Arif's death marked the third homicide in St. Paul this year, ending a deadly week for the city. Devin Scott, 15, was killed on Feb. 10 when he was stabbed during an altercation at Harding High School. A 16-year-old student has been charged in Scott's death.

The next day, St. Paul police shot and killed 65-year-old Yia Xiong on the 100 block of Western Avenue South. Officials released footage of the incident Friday, showing officers yelling at Xiong to stop as he approached them with a knife.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating Xiong's death, but community members who rallied outside police headquarters Friday are demanding more accountability.

"It was so heartbreaking to see. This could have turned out a very different way, and Yia Xiong should still be alive today," City Council Member Nelsie Yang said.