One person was fatally shot in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a suspected homicide.
The shooting took place in the 500 block of Stryker Avenue in St. Paul's Riverview neighborhood, according to the St. Paul Police Department in a tweet at 5:40 p.m.
The department said it would release additional information later Thursday night. This is the city's second homicide so far in 2023.
