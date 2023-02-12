St. Paul Police reported that officers were involved in a shooting on Saturday.
The incident occurred on the 100 block of Western Avenue S., which is just off West Seventh Street not far from downtown St. Paul. The department did not release any other details in an initial tweet reporting the incident.
A news conference to disclose more details was being arranged later Saturday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
