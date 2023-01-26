ST. CLOUD - Police released on Thursday the names of the man and infant found dead last week after an apartment fire in Sartell.

Caleb A. Clark, 24, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sartell Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner. Authorities are investigating the death of 4-month-old Hazel K. Clark as a homicide. The two had recently moved to Sartell from Grand Forks, N.D.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Clark's apartment, in the 300 block of 11th Av. E. There they found Clark's body and the baby, who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The State Fire Marshal determined the apartment fire was intentionally set. Most of the damage was contained to Clark's unit.

Schreiner said the incident remains under investigation, but police don't believe there is a threat to the public.