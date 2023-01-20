A man and an infant are dead following an apartment fire Thursday in Sartell, according to Sartell Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner.
Police and fire crews responded to a fire just after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 11th Avenue E, and found a deceased man in the apartment, as well as a child who was younger than 1.
The child was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Residents in adjacent apartments are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire departments from Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud also responded to help extinguish the fire.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the death investigation, Schreiner said.
