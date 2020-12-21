Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death last week in a St. Cloud apartment.
Marenio W. Kennedy, 21, of Waite Park, was shot late Wednesday morning at the Grand Gateway Apartments in the 4000 block of S. 24th Street, police said late Friday.
Police said that the suspect had fled before officers arrived at the scene.
The shooting does not appear to be random, said police, who otherwise have released no specifics about the killing.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police at 320-251-1200.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
