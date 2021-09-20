The killings of four people whose bodies were found last week in a western Wisconsin farm field occurred in St. Paul and not where the discovery was made, authorities said Monday.

The St. Paul Police Department is now the lead agency into the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, both of St. Paul, Sturm's boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, a close friend of Sturm's. The four were found by a farmer in a standing cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles east of St. Paul.

Their deaths represent the city's largest mass killing in more than a quarter-century, St. Paul police said Monday.

"After gathering evidence and information about what happened before and after the bodies were discovered, investigators determined the killings occurred in Minnesota," specifically St. Paul, the city's Police Department announced.

St. Paul police on Wednesday arrested 56-year-old Darren McWright, of St. Paul, who also goes by the last name Osborne, in connection to the deaths. He's currently being held in the Ramsey County jail on several outstanding warrants, including at least one out of Dunn County.

On Friday, Antoine D. Suggs, 38, turned himself in to Gilbert, Ariz., police after investigators announced he was wanted for questioning. He remains jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition.

At the vigil for Loyace Foreman III on September 19, 2021, at Mount Olivet Church in St. Paul, Kaelah Foreman said, "he was a big brother to anybody who needed it. He was so kind," She comforts her nephew, Loyace Foreman IV, who lost his father in quadruple homicide.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said cases have yet to be forwarded for possible charges. There were charges filed Wednesday against McWright and Suggs in connection with the moving of the bodies.

"I spent the weekend mourning the victim's lives with their families, their friends, and our community members, and I feel in my soul how these senseless deaths shook our community to its core," St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement. "We have four young lives — with all of their promise — erased. We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers."

In 1994, five young siblings were killed in the firebombing of a triplex apartment in 1994. Two suspects targeted the home of fellow gang member Andre Coppage in retaliation for cooperating with authorities in a murder case. Five of Coppage's siblings — brothers Nicheba, 11, Nicos, 7, and Niarte, 4, and his sisters Nikia, 8, and Myeka, 2 — died in the ensuing fire.

Robert Jefferson was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was convicted in federal court and is scheduled to remain in prison into his 60s. Half-brother Willie Hart pleaded guilty and was locked up for 10 years.

Last week's quadruple homicide pushes the city's total this year to 27.

"I'm proud of the work our investigators have put into the case — sleepless nights, days upon days at work, going home only to tuck their kids into bed and then returning to the office," the chief said. "I'm confident their dedication and unrelenting commitment to seeking justice for these four lost lives will soon provide the answers their loved ones so desperately seek."

Mayor Melvin Carter, in a statement, said that "losing Jasmine, Loyace, Matthew and Nitosha is one of the most heartbreaking traumas our community has ever endured."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also working on the case. FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said his agency is providing supplementary assistance to what remains a state case.

There have been no descriptions yet of who shot the victims or where the shootings took place other than in St. Paul, but authorities said in court documents that Suggs was seen at a St. Paul bar with Flug-Presley and two of her friends hours before they were found dead along with a fourth victim.

"Our family has spent the last 25 years in this community, giving everything we knew how to give," said Jessica Foreman, Loyace's mother, fighting back tears during a vigil Sunday in St. Paul outside St. Paul's Mount Olivet Baptist Church. "And now we've given my baby."

