A man suspected of burglarizing the Gnome Craft Pub in late January — and who is believed to be responsible for up to six other break-ins in recent months — was arrested Friday in St. Paul.

Ramsey County deputies arrested a 57-year-old man who was sitting inside a vehicle on the 100 block of Acker Street after a St. Paul police investigator identified him as the person who broke into the Cathedral Hill pub on Jan. 24.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was also responsible for a second robbery at the Gnome on Sunday night. In that case, somebody burst through the back door and made off with the eatery's safe, owner Brian Ingram said in a Facebook video.

He said it was the fifth robbery at his multiple restaurants over the past few months.

"It will bring some relief if they are actually prosecuted," Ingram said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune Friday after learning of the arrest. "They are career criminals that have been arrested numerous times and are being released within 24 hours. We are seeing folks that know how to get in and out of businesses and homes in under 4 minutes and are using this trying time to beat the system."

Police tied the suspect to a Jan. 24 robbery at The Gnome, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. The suspect may be responsible to break-ins dating to November 2020, Linders said.

The suspect was booked into the Ramsey County jail. Charges were pending.

"It's amazing how much damage one person can do," Linders said. "I'm happy we identified him and worked with our [law enforcement] partners to get him into custody."

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768