Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune and Matthew Coller of Purple Insider discuss the first round of the NFL playoffs and the Vikings' place in the NFC North. How close is the Vikings roster to being relevant again in the division? Or relevant in February? Which young players can they count on? What position is absolutely barren right now? Finally, the year in Stefon Diggs tweets.

