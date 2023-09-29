Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the Vikings' high-powered offense stalling in the red zone, the signing of Marcus Davenport, other D-line decisions, and Ben Goessling joins at the end to discuss whether Kyler Murray would be a fit in Minnesota.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
