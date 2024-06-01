Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss what they're seeing and hearing from Vikings practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, including Justin Jefferson's absence, guard Dalton Risner's return and role, quarterbacks Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
