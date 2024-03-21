On the latest Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the team's crossroads at quarterback. The Vikings have signaled through trades and free-agent acquisitions that they're all in on finding the next franchise passer in the first round of April's NFL draft. What does the acquisition of another first-round pick mean? What about Sam Darnold? Ben, Andrew and Michael also open the mailbag and answer readers' questions, including: why did the Kirk Cousins breakup happen now instead of two years ago?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
