Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chargers, discuss the signing of guard Dalton Risner and play a game called Name That Guard! Can you name all 12 guards to start in front of Kirk Cousins since 2018? They couldn't either.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
