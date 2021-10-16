Moviegoers at a Plymouth theater were evacuated Friday night after shots were fired inside the theater lobby.

No one was hurt when someone fired a handgun in the lobby of the Emagine Willow Creek theater at 9900 Shelard Parkway, witnesses and police said.

The gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Friday, according to Alexis Allston, who was watching the movie "Venom" at the time. About 30 minutes into the movie, officers entered the theater and told the audience of about 30 people they had to leave.

"Two cops came in, the movie stopped, they said, 'There's been a shooting outside, we're evacuating the theater,' " she said. "Then we walked right out of the front doors."

The scene remained calm and was quite later Friday. Police were interviewing witnesses and doing forensic work at the scene, as well as looking for a suspect or suspects.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759