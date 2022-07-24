Storm And Rainfall Reports From Friday/Saturday

Strong storms impacted the state from Friday night through Saturday, bringing heavy rain and mainly strong winds. The peak wind gust occurred in Mallory up in northwestern Minnesota where a wind gust of 80 mph was reported at 1:25 AM Saturday. The peak wind across southern Minnesota was 71 mph at the Olivia airport at 10:28 AM Saturday.

We also saw some much-needed rainfall across the region on Saturday. While MSP only saw 0.19" of rain, some sensors reported at least 0.5-1" across the metro. Some of the heaviest rain fell in southern Minnesota which is where several rounds of storms occurred. This included Rochester, where a daily record of 3.09" of rain fell. We also saw record rain in International Falls and Grand Forks on Saturday. Looking at the storm reports, 5.55" of rain was reported in Grand Meadow, with 5.47" near Lansing.

_______________________________________________

Sunny And Right Around Average Monday

Another mainly sunny day (with a few more clouds in the afternoon vs. the morning) is expected on Monday in the metro with temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday. We'll start off the day right around 60F with highs climbing into the low 80s. Winds also won't be as strong as they were Sunday - out of the west to west-southwest up to 10 mph.

A fairly nice day is expected statewide for the last third of July, with highs that are around to a few degrees below average with mainly sunny skies for most to at least start the day. A few more clouds are expected to be moving on through during the afternoon. A shower or storm might be possible in far southwestern Minnesota, but rain amounts aren't expected to add up to much.

_______________________________________________

Rain Moves In Monday Night into Tuesday

Forecast loop: Tuesday from 1 AM to 7 PM.

As we head toward Monday night and Tuesday, our next frontal boundary will approach and move through the state, bringing shower and thunderstorm chances. Rain will be more isolated Monday Night, with better rain chances with the cold front on Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts from that Tuesday system will be highest across northern Minnesota, where some locations could see over an inch of rain. Rain amounts will decrease the farther you head south with less than a quarter inch currently expected once you get south of the St. Cloud area.

_______________________________________________

Quiet The Rest Of The Week

Once we get past our wet weather chance on Tuesday, we will see quiet weather return with mainly sunny skies through the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low and mid-80s into the first half of next weekend - around to slightly below average.

_______________________________________________

How Much Summer Rain? Good Luck With That

By Paul Douglas

It's no wonder meteorologists hang out at the Isobar after work. Summer rainfall patterns are notoriously fickle, hit-or-miss, all-or-nothing.

During fall, winter and spring, rain and snowfall patterns are more uniform, but convective (showery) summer storms are "lumpy" with huge variations over a short area.

Exhibit A: Saturday. To paraphrase many of my readers who complain that "it rained all around me but not here, Paul!" we saw enough rain to settle the dust in Excelsior, while Eden Prairie picked up a half inch. Holman Field in downtown St. Paul saw .25", while South St. Paul got a 1.08" dousing! Rochester gets the Golden Rain Gauge Award: 3.09". Many farms south of MSP got a healthy soaking, putting a dent in the drought.

A relatively comfortable week is shaping up with highs in the 70s and 80s. Stray showers may pop Tuesday, maybe an instability shower late Thursday with a faint whiff of September in the air.

We catch our collective breath this week. But August should bring more 90s. Count on it.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny and spectacular. Wake up 60. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Some sun, passing T-shower? Wake up 67. High 83. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and comfortable. Wake up 63. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, PM instability shower. Wake up 60. High 75. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Brilliant sunshine. Wake up 59. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 63. High 86. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance of thunder. Wake up 67. High 88. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 25th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 56 minutes, and 45 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 7 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight?: August 17 (13 hours, 58 minutes, 36 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 6 AM?: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 8th (8:29 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 25th

2000: An F4 tornado hits the town of Granite Falls. One person is killed and there is 20 million dollars in damage.

1915: Frost hits northeastern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a frontal boundary in place from the Northeast back into the Central Plains will bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms. A second system in the Northern Plains will bring storm chances there, especially late in the day into the overnight. Monsoonal showers and storms are expected in the Southwest, and another round of daily summery storms are expected in the Southeast. While the heat is squashed southward into the Southern Plains, heat is expanding in the Pacific Northwest.

Some of the heaviest rainfall through Tuesday evening will be in the Southwest due to the monsoonal moisture in place. Due to that, some areas of at least Arizona could see at least 3" of rainfall.

_______________________________________________

Formula E could change the battery and charging tech game

More from Protocol: "The noise of an electric race car whipping past is something I've never heard before: a high-pitched squeal rising steadily in pitch. As the race's lead car blows by, the sound becomes almost melodic as the cars chasing it howl closer. This is just one of the differences between Formula E racing and its gas-powered counterpart, Formula 1, where cars roar and belch exhaust. In the pit before the July 16 race in Brooklyn, teams of mechanics fussed over each car more delicately than a fashion designer over their garments before a runway show. Key among those final checks: a final charge of the batteries that send the cars screaming around the course that winds its way through Red Hook's streets."

Large Majority of Americans Blame Warming for Extreme Weather

More from Scientific American: "As extreme weather wracks much of the globe, large majorities of Americans believe that in many cases, climate change is to blame. Roughly three-quarters of respondents to a recent poll said global warming is affecting weather-related issues in the United States, including extreme heat, wildfires, drought and rising sea levels, according to a report released yesterday by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication. While those numbers are down slightly from "all-time highs" reported in September 2021, when that summer's extreme weather was fresh on people's minds, it's reflective of a broader pattern: Increased exposure to extreme weather appears to be shaping the way Americans think about climate change, said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale climate program and one of the principal investigators on the report."

The Bigger the Temperature Change, the Larger the Extinction Event, Reveals Researcher

More from Tohoku University: "A professor emeritus at Tohoku University has unearthed evidence pointing to a strong relationship between the magnitude of mass extinctions and global temperature changes in geologic times. The research was published in the journal Biogeosciences on July 22, 2022. Abrupt climate change, accompanied by environmental destruction from large volcanic eruptions and meteorites, has caused major mass extinctions throughout the Phanerozoic Eon - covering 539 million years to the present. To date, there have been few quantitative evaluations of the relationship between land temperature anomalies and terrestrial animal extinctions. Moreover, marine animals and terrestrial animals have experienced divergent extinction rates, and this phenomenon remains under-explored."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser