A pilot flying a Cessna 172 made an emergency landing on a Blaine roadway Saturday afternoon after experiencing low oil pressure. No one was injured.

The pilot safely landed the aircraft on 125th Avenue Northeast at Legacy Creek Parkway in Blaine around 2 p.m. after determining the road was clear, according to the Blaine Police Department. He had left the Cambridge Airport earlier headed for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when his oil pressure dropped and he was diverted to the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane, which was not damaged. The road remained open while the airplane was loaded onto a truck and towed.