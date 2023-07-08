A pilot flying a Cessna 172 made an emergency landing on a Blaine roadway Saturday afternoon after experiencing low oil pressure. No one was injured.
The pilot safely landed the aircraft on 125th Avenue Northeast at Legacy Creek Parkway in Blaine around 2 p.m. after determining the road was clear, according to the Blaine Police Department. He had left the Cambridge Airport earlier headed for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when his oil pressure dropped and he was diverted to the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.
The pilot was the only occupant of the plane, which was not damaged. The road remained open while the airplane was loaded onto a truck and towed.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Pilot lands Cessna on Blaine road
The pilot, who landed smoothly and was uninjured, was dealing with a sudden drop in oil pressure.
Local
Pilot makes emergency landing on road in Blaine after getting oil pressure warning
A small plane made an emergency landing on a road in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday after experiencing a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff.
Local
Supporters flock to Chaska kids store for drag queen event
A smaller group of protesters also showed up at Little Roos in Chaska, but the scene stayed peaceful at the store, which saw a customer's tirade against a drag queen visit go viral on TikTok.
Minneapolis
Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
The emails show officer Tyler Timberlake informed the city seven months before Chief Brian O'Hara said he had just learned about it.
Local
Hopkins death under investigation
A second person in an apartment was arrested and was receiving medical treatment for injuries.