Wounded Knee remembered: 1973 occupation led to resurgence of Native voice
50th anniversary of 71-day standoff to be commemorated at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation on Feb. 24-27
Local
Photos: Winter Fun Fest at Dodge Nature Center
Dodge Nature Center hosted Winter Fun Fest for activities including sleigh rides, snowshoeing, boot hockey, ice golf and more.
Obituaries
Peter Steinert, longtime sports copy editor at the Star Tribune, dies at 55 after cancer battle
He worked as a sports copy editor for the Star Tribune for 26 years.
Politics
Minnesotans convicted of marijuana crimes could see records cleared
The Minnesota Legislature is considering legalizing recreational marijuana and automatically expunging low-level cannabis crimes.
Local
Advocates hope automatic voter registration diversifies Minn. jury pools
People of color are underrepresented, but that could change.