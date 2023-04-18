More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Is a recession coming after all? Winona's Fastenal once again sends an important signal
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Is a recession coming after all? Winona's Fastenal once again sends an important signal
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Is a recession coming after all? Winona's Fastenal once again sends an important signal
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Is a recession coming after all? Winona's Fastenal once again sends an important signal
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Colleges
Former St. Thomas star Andrew Rohde commits to Virginia as a transfer
The Milwaukee native led the Tommies in scoring and assists and was named first team All-Summit League and the conference freshman of the year.
www.startribune.com
Ralph Yarl shedding 'buckets of tears,' shooter in custody
An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri was charged Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man's home to pick up his younger brothers.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Second-annual dodgeball night hosted by La ola del lago
This was the second annual Ladies Dodgeball night fundraiser at the school. Participants donated $25 to play versions of dodgeball lead by La ola del lago PE teacher Kevin Humbert. Last year they raised $1000 that helped pay for rollarblades for the the school.
Sports
Live: Twins vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park. Follow it on Gameview
The Twins open a three-game series against the Red Sox, who have struggled this season. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game box score and game updates from around the majors.
TV & Media
KAAL-TV anchor Laura Lee is heading for Duluth
The Rochester broadcaster will start her new gig in June.